TPD issues statewide endangered missing adult alert

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert according to the Ohio State Attorney General’s Office.

The State AG’s Office says to be on the lookout for missing adult, Gregory Williams, who went missing on July 23. Around 8 a.m., Williams walked away from a hospital in Bellevue, Ohio and is believed to possibly be attempting to head to Arizona. TPD says they are concerned for his safety.

According to a report from the AG’s office, Williams is a Black male, 60 and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

TPD says Williams has a history of dementia and heart issues. He was last seen wearing dark blue jean shorts and a blue shirt with grey sleeves.

If you see Williams, call or dial 911 or you can call 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

