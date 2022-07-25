Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TPD issues statewide endangered missing adult alert

According to a report from the AG’s office, Williams is a Black male, 60 and has gray hair and...
According to a report from the AG’s office, Williams is a Black male, 60 and has gray hair and brown eyes.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police have issued a statewide endangered missing adult alert according to the Ohio State Attorney General’s Office.

The State AG’s Office says to be on the lookout for missing adult, Gregory Williams, who went missing on July 23. Around 8 a.m., Williams walked away from a hospital in Bellevue, Ohio and is believed to possibly be attempting to head to Arizona. TPD says they are concerned for his safety.

According to a report from the AG’s office, Williams is a Black male, 60 and has gray hair and brown eyes. He is five feet nine inches tall and weighs 240 pounds.

TPD says Williams has a history of dementia and heart issues. He was last seen wearing dark blue jean shorts and a blue shirt with grey sleeves.

If you see Williams, call or dial 911 or you can call 1-888-637-1113 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
Greg Imber mug shot
TPD: Man fatally stabbed by uncle on Northdale
According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
Toledo man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to young females in Springfield Twp.
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox impact on LGBTQ community

Latest News

According to TPD, on July 23, they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert for shots fired on the 1400...
TPD: weekend shooting sends two to hospital
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities Family Fun Fest
Lucas County Board of Developmental Disabilities Family Fun Fest
T-shirt honoring fallen TPD Officer Brandon Stalker.
TPD to distribute donations from Dia drive, Stalker drive this week
According to the city’s Facebook page, an engineering firm determined there was a structural...
Adrian apartments evacuated over structural concerns