TPD: Man shot multiple times at large gathering

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a man was shot multiple times in Toledo early Sunday morning.

According to police reports, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Upton near Tremainsville around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The police report listed the location as an after-hours business.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times on Upton where there was a large gathering underway. A private vehicle took the victim to an area hospital. TPD described his gunshot wounds as non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the building was also struck several times.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

