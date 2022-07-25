Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

TPD: Man shot multiple times at large gathering

(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police say a man was shot multiple times in Toledo early Sunday morning.

According to police reports, officers responded to a shooting in the 4100 block of Upton near Tremainsville around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. The police report listed the location as an after-hours business.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot multiple times on Upton where there was a large gathering underway. A private vehicle took the victim to an area hospital. TPD described his gunshot wounds as non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD said the building was also struck several times.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KOA campground (Monroe Co.)
15-year-old drowns at Monroe County KOA campsite
Jeremy Lang's booking photo.
SHERIFF: Michigan man arrested for resisting and obstructing police
Greg Imber mug shot
TPD: Man fatally stabbed by uncle on Northdale
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox
Equality Toledo discusses Monkeypox impact on LGBTQ community
The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received the call at approximately 3:35...
19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

Latest News

The concert will feature Glass City Steel from the Toledo School for the Arts and will take...
Free Family Steel Drum Concert to be held at Friendship Park
Dry and dry-feeling for the next couple of days, before scattered storms return for the...
7/25: Dan's Monday Noon Forecast
TPD
TPD: Suspect steals car with toddler inside, child found safe
Ribbers come far and wide with the mouth-watering ribs
Rib Off returns this weekend, Cheap Trick headlines