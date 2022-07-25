Birthday Club
TPD: Suspect steals car with toddler inside, child found safe

TPD
TPD(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo toddler is safe after a suspect stole a car with the child inside.

According to police records, officers were called to the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of Woodville Road around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a kidnapping.

A Toledo mother told police said she left her car running with her two-year-old still inside and that someone stole the car.

TPD crews found the car with the child safely inside but did not disclose where it was located.

The department did not identify any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

