TPD: Suspect steals car with toddler inside, child found safe

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo toddler is safe after a suspect stole a car with the child inside.

According to police records, officers were called to the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of Woodville Road around 9:00 p.m. Sunday night for reports of a kidnapping.

A Toledo mother told police said she left her car running with her two-year-old still inside and that someone stole the car.

TPD crews found the car with the child safely inside but did not disclose where it was located.

The department did not identify any suspects in this case. The investigation is ongoing and those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.