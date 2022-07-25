Birthday Club
TPD: weekend shooting sends two to hospital

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 3:28 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting in Toledo over the weekend sent two victims to the hospital.

According to TPD, on July 23, they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert for shots fired on the 1400 block of Upton Avenue around 1:53 a.m.

TPD says only one bullet was found on the scene but later found more evidence after the two shooting victims walked into an area hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD collected more evidence and continues to investigate the shooting.

