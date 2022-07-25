TPD: weekend shooting sends two to hospital

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting in Toledo over the weekend sent two victims to the hospital.

According to TPD, on July 23, they responded to a ShotSpotter Alert for shots fired on the 1400 block of Upton Avenue around 1:53 a.m.

TPD says only one bullet was found on the scene but later found more evidence after the two shooting victims walked into an area hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were admitted with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD collected more evidence and continues to investigate the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.