7/26: Dan’s Tuesday Noon Forecast

It’s another decent and dry day in northwest Ohio, with a few scattered storms developing ahead of and along a weak cold front tomorrow. Highs will briefly warm just a bit to the mid-80s, hovering around that mark before drier weather takes hold again heading into next weekend. The key difference will be slowly warming back to the 90s (or at least close to it) through much of the first week of August.

