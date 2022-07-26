8 years after teen’s death, Rosemary Apartments to be torn down

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the city of Toledo announced Tuesday the Rosemary Apartments on Phillips and Detroit will be torn down.

It has been a focus of many in the public after 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.