8 years after teen’s death, Rosemary Apartments to be torn down
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials with the city of Toledo announced Tuesday the Rosemary Apartments on Phillips and Detroit will be torn down.
It has been a focus of many in the public after 16-year-old Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016.
