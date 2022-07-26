Birthday Club
Alton Brown Live at Stranahan

Alton Brown
Alton Brown(Alton Brown Live)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Alton Brown Live: Beyond The Eats -- The Holiday Variant tour is visiting Toledo during the holiday season.

Brown originated the live culinary variety show with his “Edible Inevitable,” “Eat Your Science” and “Beyond The Eats” tours that have performed in 200-plus cities with more than 550,000 fans in attendance.

The production arrives at the Stranahan Theater on November 29 and mixes together science, music, food and festive fun into two hours of entertainment.

Tickets go live at 10:00 a.m. on July 29 on altonbrownlive.com or at Toledo’s Stranahan Theater box office or stranahantheater.com.

Brown says fans can expect, “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff with a sprinkle of seasonal spices. Plus, you’ll see things I’ve never been allowed to do on TV.”

Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded and Good Eats: The Return.

He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. Additionally, Brown released the fourth and final volume in the bestselling Good Eats series of cookbooks, The Final Years, was an instant New York Times bestseller with 150 new and improved recipes accompanied by original photography.

Follow Brown on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter at altonbrown.

