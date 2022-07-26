BGSU professor studies socioeconomic side of harmful algal blooms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The western Lake Erie has experienced another harmful algal bloom.

Bowling Green State University researchers are using multiple scientific disciplines to compare and contrast toxic algae’s effects, both locally and abroad.

A recent BGSU-led research trip to Kenya examined water quality in Lake Victoria. The lake experiences harmful algal blooms like the western basin of Lake Erie, despite the large climate differences.

BGSU water-quality researchers sought to establish universal rules for algal blooms. Dr. Kefa Otiso is a professor of geography at the university, the director of the Global Village Learning Community and graduate coordinator of the School of Earth, Environment and Society.

Otiso said a water source threatened by toxic algae is a complex societal issue that require wide-ranging research to come up with a solution.

While in Kenya, he worked with colleagues from the BGSU Department of Biological Sciences, researchers as Kisii (Kenya) University, Technical University of Kenya, Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute and local officials within the Lake Victoria Watershed.

This research helped them explore the socioeconomic and public policy side of harmful algal blooms.

“These problems have become quite big. They’re essentially systemic problems,” Otiso said. “Even if we found out, for example, that agriculture or sewage from cities is contributing to algal blooms, the solution is not as easy as telling people not to farm or telling cities not to discharge sewage in rivers or lakes. You end up having so many dimensions to actually fix the problem.”

At BGSU, Otiso has extensively researched urban and economic issues, especially as they relate to the development of African countries.

Even though water may be overlooked, its use touches every area of society, therefore presents a unique challenge when combating harmful algal blooms.

But, coming up with solutions for a socioeconomic perspective isn’t any easy task, Otiso said.

“You need a lot of moving parts at the same time to address the issue,” Otiso said. “You’re dealing with water-quality issues, but you’re also dealing with fisheries, which are very important. So there’s the economic dimension, there’s the food dimension and people of course need water to drink, yet waste from cities and agricultural runoff are polluting these same drinking water sources.”

Otiso’s work examines the human side of algal blooms. It evaluates what public policies already exist, how water quality research can inform lawmakers and how data can be applied to future policies to help correct the issue.

“I think it’s what people call a wicked problem — it’s really, really challenging,” Otiso said. “But if these problems are not addressed when they are young, it’s going to be much harder to address them down the road. You don’t want to lose an entire Lake Victoria fishery before you do something.”

Otiso’s research fits into BGSU’s overall mission of doing public good locally, nationally and globally.

Northwestern Ohio and Kenya have their differences but they are tied together by a common problem, harmful algal blooms.

“At the end of the day, you don’t want people making policy without the benefit of information, because then we are making bad policy. That is really what we’re trying to help out with,” Otiso said. “In terms of solutions, it’s our hope that whatever has been done in the Toledo area to fix the algal bloom issue might very well apply to Kenya, and vice versa.”

