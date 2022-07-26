Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Building Better Schools: BGSU Teaching Kitchen serves up learning opportunities

Teaching kitchen helps students and community take culinary skills to the next level.
By Kristian Brown
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University created its Teaching Kitchen to create memories around culinary demonstrations and tastings.

The kitchen was opened in 2018 and is still going strong.

Jon Zachrich, BGSU Director of Marketing and Communications, described the kitchen located in the Oaks Dining Center, as a hub to learn your way around the kitchen.

“This space was designed for students and the community, we were looking for something really for students to get involved in, a lot of people would love to learn how to cook, but we didn’t have a space to do it,” Zachrich said.

From cooking classes to catering and even private events, the Teaching Kitchen offers various learning opportunities.

“I actually do alcohol education, like beer tasting and wine tasting, those sort of things for the community. Some of our most popular classes for students are like meal planning. How to make their own pasta, Yoki, and grilling. A lot of students love to grill but they don’t have an opportunity to,” Zachrich said.

Zachrich said students were even taking classes throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of good experiences here, especially for students. Even during COVID, we were doing virtual classes out of here which was fun,” he said.

To learn more about the Teaching Kitchen at BGSU click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
Toledo man arrested for alleged public indecency, court documents show lengthy record
Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members...
Officials: 100+ arrested in Toledo gang and gun violence operation
According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to...
Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting
According to the city’s Facebook page, an engineering firm determined there was a structural...
Adrian apartments evacuated over structural concerns

Latest News

From cooking classes to catering and even private events, the Teaching Kitchen offers various...
Building Better Schools: BGSU Teaching Kitchen serves up learning opportunities
Marcus Bailey continues his miraculous recovery after being attacked with a baseball bat in 2018.
Building Better Schools: Miraculous Recovery of Marcus Bailey
Building Better Schools: Springfield Summer Spark Program
Building Better Schools: Springfield Summer Spark Program
Building Better Schools: Springfield Summer Spark Program