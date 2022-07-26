Building Better Schools: BGSU Teaching Kitchen serves up learning opportunities

Bowling Green, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University created its Teaching Kitchen to create memories around culinary demonstrations and tastings.

The kitchen was opened in 2018 and is still going strong.

Jon Zachrich, BGSU Director of Marketing and Communications, described the kitchen located in the Oaks Dining Center, as a hub to learn your way around the kitchen.

“This space was designed for students and the community, we were looking for something really for students to get involved in, a lot of people would love to learn how to cook, but we didn’t have a space to do it,” Zachrich said.

From cooking classes to catering and even private events, the Teaching Kitchen offers various learning opportunities.

“I actually do alcohol education, like beer tasting and wine tasting, those sort of things for the community. Some of our most popular classes for students are like meal planning. How to make their own pasta, Yoki, and grilling. A lot of students love to grill but they don’t have an opportunity to,” Zachrich said.

Zachrich said students were even taking classes throughout the pandemic.

“We’ve had a lot of good experiences here, especially for students. Even during COVID, we were doing virtual classes out of here which was fun,” he said.

