Cedar Point Nights, private bungalows join the lineup of offerings

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fun goes up when the sun goes down at Cedar Point Nights.

Each evening between July 29 through August 21 at 7 p.m., the annual festival extends the daytime fun into the night as the park lights up the Cedar Point Beach.

Access to Cedar Point Nights is included with Cedar Point admission and is a complement to a multi-day, overnight getaway to the amusement park.

Cedar Point Nights is hosted by the comical “Fitzgerald Family,” a squad of over-the-top character who’ve spent their summers visiting the historic Hotel Breakers, enjoying all the amenities it and Lake Erie have to offer.

Guests can meet and visit with Sully, Pookey, Mia and Alex Fitzgerald as they pop up at various activities, including the Lake Erie Luau and beach dance party.

New this year, guests can use the exclusive Cedar Point Nights “Sand Dollar” currency and exchange the tokens for food items, games and more.

“Sand Dollars” are available for purchase at cedarpoint.com and inside the Lakeside Pavilion during the event.

The Lake Erie Luau is new to Cedar Point Nights. It is the park’s twist on a Polynesian dining experience with Great Lakes-inspired foods, treats a specialty drinks.

Adults can enjoy drinks in the Luau Bar, a themed social space and lounge serving specialty cocktails.

Guests are able to purchase private beach bungalows, which include lounge seating, fire pits, service from the adjacent Sand Bar, access to the Lake Erie Luau menu and a complimentary glow souvenir and Boardwalk Cruiser ride.

Reserve a private beach bungalow in advance at cedarpoint.com. Bungalows are available for either daytime or nighttime use and each must be purchased separately.

The beach will be open and packed with free games and live music from Cedar Point’s Toes in the Sand Band.

Exclusive merchandise, including glow items, a limited-edition t-shirt and souvenir button, will be available throughout the event.

Guests can save on Cedar Point admission and enjoy access to Cedar Point Nights with Cedar Point’s Christmas in July ticket offer. The online-only deal includes a one-day Cedar Point admission ticket for $39.99, plus applicable taxes and fees.

Season Passholders can also enjoy their own Christmas in July offer by purchasing a bring-a-friend one-day Cedar Point admission ticket for $29.99, plus applicable taxes and fees.

Tickets for these Christmas in July offers are available for purchase online now through July 28 and are valid for a one-day visit July 30 through Aug. 21, 2022, only.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.