DeWine releases educational tool to prevent teen distracted driving

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office are releasing a new educational video to help explain the dangers of distracted driving to teens.

It will unveiled on July 27 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s booth at the Ohio State Fair. The video can also be found on the Ohio Department of Safety’s YouTube page.

The video can be used by parents, teachers and driver education instructors while teaching their teens how to drive.

It is targeted toward youthful drivers and features a pair of young hosts answering the distracted driving questions that instructors get the most.

“This new educational video uses a light touch to engage young drivers on this incredibly serious topic,” said Governor DeWine. “By using young drivers to deliver this message, we hope the important safety lessons stay with Ohio’s teenagers every time they get behind the wheel.”

There have been more than 69,000 distracted driving crashes in Ohio since 2017, including 2,060 fatal and serious injury crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. in 40% of these accidents, drivers were between the ages of 15 to 24.

“Reducing crashes on Ohio roadways is one of our top priorities,” said OTSO Director Felice Moretti. “With more distractions now than ever before, it’s important to teach our young drivers that the road demands your attention when you’re behind the wheel. This video demonstrates that point in a creative and engaging way.”

Ohio’s traffic laws include several penalties for distracted driving:

Distracted driving is considered a primary offense for driver under 18, meaning teens can be pulled over if a law enforcement officer sees them using their mobile device in any way.

Drivers who are cited for distracted driving face a fine of $150 and teen drivers face an additional 60-day license suspension.

An additional $100 fine can be imposed for distracted driving if it occurs during the course of committing a moving violation. This fine can be waived if the offender attends a distracted driving educational course.

