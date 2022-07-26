Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

DeWine releases educational tool to prevent teen distracted driving

Distracted driving
Distracted driving(MGN)
By Megan Finke
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Gov. Mike DeWine and the Ohio Traffic Safety Office are releasing a new educational video to help explain the dangers of distracted driving to teens.

It will unveiled on July 27 at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s booth at the Ohio State Fair. The video can also be found on the Ohio Department of Safety’s YouTube page.

The video can be used by parents, teachers and driver education instructors while teaching their teens how to drive.

It is targeted toward youthful drivers and features a pair of young hosts answering the distracted driving questions that instructors get the most.

“This new educational video uses a light touch to engage young drivers on this incredibly serious topic,” said Governor DeWine. “By using young drivers to deliver this message, we hope the important safety lessons stay with Ohio’s teenagers every time they get behind the wheel.”

There have been more than 69,000 distracted driving crashes in Ohio since 2017, including 2,060 fatal and serious injury crashes, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. in 40% of these accidents, drivers were between the ages of 15 to 24.

“Reducing crashes on Ohio roadways is one of our top priorities,” said OTSO Director Felice Moretti. “With more distractions now than ever before, it’s important to teach our young drivers that the road demands your attention when you’re behind the wheel. This video demonstrates that point in a creative and engaging way.”

Ohio’s traffic laws include several penalties for distracted driving:

  • Distracted driving is considered a primary offense for driver under 18, meaning teens can be pulled over if a law enforcement officer sees them using their mobile device in any way.
  • Drivers who are cited for distracted driving face a fine of $150 and teen drivers face an additional 60-day license suspension.
  • An additional $100 fine can be imposed for distracted driving if it occurs during the course of committing a moving violation. This fine can be waived if the offender attends a distracted driving educational course.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
Toledo man arrested for alleged public indecency, court documents show lengthy record
Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members...
Officials: 100+ arrested in Toledo gang and gun violence operation
According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to...
Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting
Toledo Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole a car with a child sleeping in...
TPD: Suspect steals car with toddler inside, child found safe

Latest News

Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
TPD: suspects steal several thousand dollars from local Best Buy
Otiso studied the harmful algal blooms in Lake Victoria in Kenya.
BGSU professor studies socioeconomic side of harmful algal blooms
One resource, the Trauma Recovery Center, is the only one of its kind in Northwest Ohio.
Mercy Health to train Toledo’s Violence Interrupter team