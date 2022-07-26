Flanagan, Larson face off in Ohio 41st House District Democratic primary

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two Democrats are vying for the party’s nomination in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District in next Tuesday’s primary election.

Colin Flanagan, a University of Toledo law student from Oregon, will appear on the ballot with Nancy Larson, a social worker from Sylvania. The winner will face attorney Josh Williams, the lone Republican in the race, in November.

The district stretches from Berkey to Jerusalem Township and includes Sylvania, Oregon, and parts of Toledo including Point Place. The district leans toward Democrats, according to election data from Dave’s Redistricting, which shows the party has a 49.8%-47.7% advantage over Republicans.

“I’m ready to get down there and do the work for the people,” Flanagan said.

It’s his first time running for public office. He has raised $9,856 and spent $8,790 during his campaign.

Larson fell short against Rep. Derek Merrin in the 2020 general election for House District 47. Merrin was drawn out of Larson’s district for the 2022 election. She has raised $17,575.00 and spent $14,444 during her campaign.

“I have a lifetime of experience to bring to the table,” Larson said.

Flanagan’s top legislative priorities surround economic development. He wants to make sure infrastructure dollars are allocated to Toledo.

“I’m very focused on making sure that Toledo fulfills its promise that you will do better in Toledo,” Flanagan said.

Larson’s top priorities include abortion rights, gun safety reform, public school funding, and maintaining Lake Erie.

“My role as a state rep would be to legislate bills that would be in conjunction with the will of the people,” Larson said. “That is not happening in the statehouse now. It will not happen if the Republicans win this seat.”

Flanagan spent some time in college working at the statehouse which he says helped motivate him to run for office.

“I’m not somebody who’s going to go down to Columbus to make floor speeches to get views on Facebook on Twitter,” Flanagan said. “I’m somebody who’s going to work across the aisle to get things done for the people.”

Larson has lobbied for various bills at the statehouse and testified last year on redistricting efforts.

“I think the state legislatures need a vision, but they also have to be pragmatic.”

