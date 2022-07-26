July 26th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny today with highs in the low 80s. A few storms are possible on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle 80s. Friday will turn sunny with a high in the low 80s. The weekend will bring more sunshine with highs in the middle 80s. Highs will near or top 90 later next week. There is a chance for a few storms on Monday.

