Matchbox Twenty concert at Toledo Zoo postponed yet again

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The third time was not the charm for fans looking forward to seeing Rob Thomas and Matchbox Twenty this year.

The late-90s rockers postponed the August 5 show yet again, with the new date scheduled for August 4, 2023.

The makers of “Push” and “3 A.M.” were originally scheduled to play the Toledo Zoo Amphitheatre on September 2, 2020. The first show was pushed back due to COVID, and has been pushed back every year since.

According to the Zoo’s website, all previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Those that purchased tickets through the Toledo Zoo Box office can call 419-385-5721 (ext. 2000).

Ticketmaster will contact purchasers through email.

