Mercy Health to train Toledo’s Violence Interrupter team

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health is hosting a training session for the City of Toledo Violence Interrupter team Wednesday.

According to Mercy Health, members of the Violence Interrupter program will be on site at Mercy Health – St. Vincent Medical Center Wednesday morning to train with health care professionals who medically and mentally treat trauma victims.

Members of the Mercy Health – Toledo Trauma Recovery Center (TRC) and the Forensic Nursing program will share insights with the team on their work and to offer guidance on how to apply strategies while in the community.

“Mercy Health continues to be a valued partner in our multi-faceted approach to reducing gun violence,” said Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz. “The training our front-line workers will receive from the experts at Mercy Health this week is further example of the impact a collaborative relationship can have on our residents.”

Mercy Health says the City’s Violence Interrupter program was initiated in 2021 with the goal of stopping the cycle of violence by addressing victims’ needs when they need help the most. Teams work with high-risk individuals and build connections to community resources.

One resource, the Trauma Recovery Center, is the only one of its kind in Northwest Ohio. It was opened in 2019 and works with more than 1,500 clients. Mercy Health says the top three crimes of which survivors and family members have been receiving help through the TRC are domestic violence, assault and homicide.

“Mercy Health will continue to partner with the City of Toledo in innovative ways to help curb the violence that is plaguing our community,” said Bob Baxter, president, Mercy Health - Toledo. “The latest example of this is to provide support and training for those members of the Save Our Community task force. These members must be given every tool available in order to be successful and Mercy Health is proud to be a part of the process.”

