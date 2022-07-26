Moment of Science: The Moon Landing

“We choose to go to the Moon, not because it is easy, but because it is hard.” These words from John F. Kennedy, echoed through the decades, laid out one heck of a task for NASA’s best and brightest... and in July 1969, that dream was realized.

The Mercury and Gemini programs paved the way for Apollo’s eventual success... but the road was fraught with hardship. Apollo 1 suffered a fire in the cabin during a pre-flight test, killing three astronauts. The tragedy gave a hard reset to the reality of space travel... but didn’t dash hopes of getting to the Moon before the decade was up. In fact, machine had already beaten man to the Moon by a few years.

“The Rangers went to the moon and basically impacted as they were taking photographs, film and so forth,” says historian Greg Brown with Armstrong Air & Space Museum. “We had actually soft-landed five surveyor vehicles that were unmanned. This gave us a lot of confidence that we knew what the soil composition was, we knew what kind of weight we could put on the Moon.

Over time, we made small steps toward Neil’s “one small step”: “[We had] the first manned Apollo mission -- Apollo 7, 1968 -- and Apollo 8 was the first time we went around the Moon, but didn’t land. Apollo 9, the first on a LEM in Earth orbit, .. then came Apollo 10, the dry run or rehearsal.”

The final mission before the big moment did everything but land... and the Saturn V rocket’s technical specs had been all but perfected. “The first stage is kerosene and oxygen,” Brown explains, “and the second/third stages are hydrogen/oxygen, and used different engines. Kerosene is very energy-dense, so it provides for a smaller envelope and less aerodynamic drag.”

July 16th, 1969: Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin, and Michael Collins get the ride of their lives. “Since that vehicle at liftoff weighed 6 million pounds,” says Brown, “you have to have more thrust than you have weight... about 7.5 million at liftoff.”

This composite image shows the rocket creating vapor cones as it approaches the sound barrier, eventually heading into “Max-Q”, or the maximum aerodynamic pressure on the vehicle. For the Saturn V rocket, that point occurred about 13-14km above the launch pad. Once you pass that point, you’re in better shape... but not exactly in the clear.

4 days and 240,000 miles later, Neil and Buzz separated from the command module, and had to slow down from orbiting the Moon at about 5 miles a second. All was going well until about a thousand feet above the surface: “Armstrong was forced to take manual control,” Brown explains, “due to unforeseen rocks the size of boulders in the initial landing area at West Crater. While he’s got his right hand on the attitude controller, keeping the spacecraft level, he’s using a little un-placarded switch to control the thrust of the engine in 1 ft/s increments.”

Finally, at 4:18pm Eastern Time, the world heard the first words spoken on the Moon:

ALDRIN: Contact light... okay, engine stop.

ARMSTRONG: Tranquility Base here, the Eagle has landed.

Astronaut Charlie Duke, who would eventually get his own moonshot, replied:

CAPCOM: Roger, Tranquility. We copy you on the ground. You got a bunch of guys about to turn blue... thanks a lot!

“They were moving at 1.7 feet per second,” Brown says. “The suggested touchdown speed was 3 feet per second, so of course Armstrong did it better.”

6 hours later, as 650 million Earthlings watched from afar:

ARMSTRONG: That’s one small step for (a) man... one giant leap for mankind.

There’s the very brief story of how mankind first landed on the Moon... but what did we end up learning about Earth’s closest neighbor from those missions, and what have we learned since? We’ll cover that next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.