NCMEC issues urgent alert for missing 14-year-old from Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an urgent alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Toledo.

According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews has been missing since July 17, 2022.

NCMEC said in a Twitter post that Keeyanna might stay in the Toledo area or travel to other cities in Ohio.

Keeyanna is a white female with blue eyes and auburn hair. She is five feet three inches tall and weighs 103 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Keeyanna Mathews should call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Toledo Police Department at 419-255-8334. You can also call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.