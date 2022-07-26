Birthday Club
NCMEC issues urgent alert for missing 14-year-old from Toledo

NCMEC has issued an urgent alert for Keeyanna Mathews, 14, of Toledo who went missing on July 17.
NCMEC has issued an urgent alert for Keeyanna Mathews, 14, of Toledo who went missing on July 17.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has issued an urgent alert for a missing 14-year-old girl from Toledo.

According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews has been missing since July 17, 2022.

NCMEC said in a Twitter post that Keeyanna might stay in the Toledo area or travel to other cities in Ohio.

Keeyanna is a white female with blue eyes and auburn hair. She is five feet three inches tall and weighs 103 pounds.

Anyone with any information about Keeyanna Mathews should call 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Toledo Police Department at 419-255-8334. You can also call 911.

