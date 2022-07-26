TFRD divers talk water safety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - In the wake of the recent tragedies on the water, 13abc reached out to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department’s dive team to talk about water safety.

Gary Quin and Alex Hennesy have been on multiple calls this summer for drownings. Both Quin and Hennesy recommend life vests for those interested in having fun in the water.

“We’ve seen people of all ages this year unfortunately drowning,” said Hennesy. “So even if they think they are a strong swimmer, we always recommend having a life preserver.”

“It’s nothing to be embarrassed about,” Quin added. “It’s like wearing helmets when you’re riding a bike. It’s your safety.”

The divers also suggest not swimming alone and beware of the lack of visibility as there can be unseen debris.

“We like to compare it to swimming in chocolate milk,” said Hennesy. “We can’t see our hand right in front of our face. It gets pitch black about three feet below the surface. The sunlight doesn’t even come through.”

The divers also said if you find yourself in distress, remember to stay calm, as hard as it maybe.

“Drowning does not happen in real life like it does on tv,” said Hennesy. “You don’t hear the screaming or the flashing. It’s almost invisible unless you’re trained and you’re looking for it. The best thing you can do is try to relax and float.”

