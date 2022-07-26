Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Toledo City Council to discuss post-Roe v. Wade options

(MGN Online / Pexels)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders plan to address the Supreme Court decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Wednesday, the City of Toledo announced.

A statement from the city said Toledo City Council members have drafted a letter explaining “their opinion and options” for Toledo moving forward after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights up to states.

City council members plan to hold a press conference at One Gov. Center to release the letter. They will be joined representatives from pro-choice Ohio and community members. It’s scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Following the announcement, city council is holding a Health Promotion and Access Committee meeting.

Ohio’s heartbeat law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
Toledo man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to young females in Springfield Twp.
Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members...
Officials: 100+ arrested in Toledo gang and gun violence operation
Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to...
Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting
Toledo Police are investigating after an unknown suspect stole a car with a child sleeping in...
TPD: Suspect steals car with toddler inside, child found safe

Latest News

The Wood County Parks District announced a series of programs its offering at its parks...
Wood County Parks announces August park programs
Moment of Science: The Moon Landing
July 26th Weather Forecast
July 26th Weather Forecast
13abc's James Starks takes a turn at making a latte at Onyx Cafe in downtown Toledo.
Finds in the 419 - Onyx Cafe