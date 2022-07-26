Toledo City Council to discuss post-Roe v. Wade options

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders plan to address the Supreme Court decision to end constitutional protections for abortion on Wednesday, the City of Toledo announced.

A statement from the city said Toledo City Council members have drafted a letter explaining “their opinion and options” for Toledo moving forward after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights up to states.

City council members plan to hold a press conference at One Gov. Center to release the letter. They will be joined representatives from pro-choice Ohio and community members. It’s scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Following the announcement, city council is holding a Health Promotion and Access Committee meeting.

Ohio’s heartbeat law bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, approximately six weeks into a pregnancy, before many people know they are pregnant.

