Toledo food truck giving youth the opportunity to gain work experience.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Not only is the local food truck, Toledo Let’s Eat, cooking up tasty American classics, but also provides real-life work experience to school-aged youth. It’s all part of Pathway Toledo, an organization whose main goal is to reduce poverty in Lucas county.

”We do butter-burgers, we do chicken, we do chicken-chunks, and we also do fresh-cut home fries,” said Toledo Let’s Eat Co-owner Chef Chuck. We have a signature chicken sandwich called “The Dirty Bird” that’s named after our city, and we also have some sauces that are named after our city.”

Chef Chuck, said, it’s all about the opportunity.

“We see the problems that our city has, and we feel as though we wanted to be a part of the solution,” said Chef Chuck. “We give the kids an opportunity to work and to have something in life instead of trying to get out here and do things that they’re not supposed to be doing.”

14-year-old Anthony Martin told 13abc that, so far, the experience has really been helping him.

“Throughout life I’m going to need to learn how to cook, not just for myself but I could possibly turn it into a career and help feed others, and it’s just a good skill in life to have,” said Martin.

The kids are paid over minimum wage and they are guaranteed 35 to 40 hours per week.

“When they first start working it gives them the ambition to do more because they see that they are making money and they see that they are actually able to take care of themselves,” said Chef Chuck.

To try some food or even join the team, you can find them on social media.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.