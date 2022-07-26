Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is accused of menacing after allegedly threatening to burn down the home of a former Toledo judge who handled his divorce, according to police.

According to Toledo Police records, an employee with Toledo Legal News contacted police Saturday after a Toronto man called their office and threatened to burn down the home of a judge who handled his divorce case a decade ago. The judge, however, has been retired for at least two years, police said.

The employee with Toledo Legal News said the publication has had previous run-ins with the Toronto man. TPD said they have no information on him other than his name and that he resides in Toronto.

TPD said the detective bureau was notified of the incident.

