TPD: suspects steal several thousand dollars from local Best Buy

The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name "Corsair" and began looking at computer products displayed for sale.
The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking at computer products displayed for sale.(Toledo Police Department)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are seeking help in identifying two suspects who they say stole several thousand dollars worth of items from a local Best Buy.

According to TPD, on July 16, two male suspects entered the Best Buy on Monroe Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking at computer products displayed for sale.

TPD says after several minutes, the suspects removed a screwdriver from the box and removed a Nvidia RTX graphics card, valued at $1,200, from one of the display computers. This occurred while the computer was running which damaged the rest of the computer intervals that were valued at approximated $2,000.

According to TPD, the suspects left the store without any attempt to pay. No force, threats or weapons were used.

The suspects are described as while males, approximately 15 to 18 years old. One had long hair and they were driving a black, early 2000′s Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward up to $5,000.

The suspects are described as while males, approximately 15 to 18 years old.
The suspects are described as while males, approximately 15 to 18 years old.(Toledo Police Department)
The suspects are described as while males, approximately 15 to 18 years old.
The suspects are described as while males, approximately 15 to 18 years old.(Toledo Police Department)

