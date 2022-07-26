Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Willoughby woman pleads guilty for her role in the U.S. Capitol riots

Federal prosecutors say this photo shows Christine Priola inside the U.S. Senate chamber during...
(United States District Court/FBI)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Willoughby woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Christine Priola was convicted of obstruction of an official proceeding.

This photo of Christine M. Priola was shared on social media with the hopes of identifying her...
This photo of Christine M. Priola was shared on social media with the hopes of identifying her for DC Police and the FBI.((Source: DC Police Department))

At the time of the riots, Priola was employed by they Cleveland Metropolitan School District. She resigned on Jan. 7, 2021.

According to court documents, Priola joined the front lines of the riot, climbed the steps and entered the restricted area on the east side of the Capitol Building.

Once inside the building, officials said Priola moved to the Senate chamber and entered the restricted floor area.

Officials said Priola was inside the Capitol Building for about 30 minutes total.

Priola was taken into custody on Jan. 14, 2021.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 28 and faces 20 years in prison.

More than 850 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riots, according to Department of Justice officials.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
Toledo man arrested for alleged public indecency, court documents show lengthy record
Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members...
Officials: 100+ arrested in Toledo gang and gun violence operation
According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to...
Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting
According to the city’s Facebook page, an engineering firm determined there was a structural...
Adrian apartments evacuated over structural concerns

Latest News

Alton Brown
Alton Brown Live at Stranahan
Cedar Point Nights are starting July 29.
Cedar Point Nights, private bungalows join the lineup of offerings
NCMEC has issued an urgent alert for Keeyanna Mathews, 14, of Toledo who went missing on July 17.
NCMEC issues urgent alert for missing 14-year-old from Toledo
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce