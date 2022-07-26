Wood County Parks announces August park programs

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Parks District announced a series of programs its offering at its parks throughout August.

The organization said registration and volunteer opportunities can be viewed here and more information about parks programs and recreation opportunities here.

The August programming schedule is as follows:

Nature Journaling

Saturday, August 6; 1:00 – 3:00 pm

Sawyer Quarry Nature Preserve, 26940 Lime City Rd, Perrysburg

Stop by for a monthly nature journaling gathering. Join local Ohio Certified Volunteer Naturalists and build your nature journaling skills. The group will discuss their personal nature journaling, share techniques and spend time outside. All are welcome. The group will meet at a different park for each meeting to get to know the many locations Wood County has to offer. Contact program naturalist Emma Taylor at etaylor@wcparks.org or 419-266-5576 with questions. Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Potato Digging

Sunday, August 7; 1:00 – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Join us to see how our potatoes have grown this year! We’ll be digging them up for use in programs in the coming months. No registration is needed. The Carter Historic Farm is a working farm and living history cultural center representing agricultural life in the 1930s and 1940s. No registration is needed for this open program.

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, August 9; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register here

Homeschoolers: Butterfly Monitoring

Tuesday, August 9; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Bradner Preserve, 11491 Fostoria Road, Bradner

Children 6 - 12 years of age will learn the skills required to participate in community science. Join a naturalist to learn about butterflies and try your skills at monitoring, helping us with our yearly goal of recording the butterflies seen in our parks.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Full Moon Walk

Wednesday, August 10; 9:00 – 10:00 pm

Cedar Creeks Preserve, 4575 Walbridge Road, Northwood

Enjoy a gentle stroll under the Full Sturgeon moon as we learn moon lore and look and listen for nocturnal wildlife. Bug spray, repellent technology or clothing recommended.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Native Nursery Night: Big Hats

Thursday, August 11; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Show off your largest or silliest hat for added fun!

Register here

Lemon Curd Two Ways

Thursday, August 11; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Let’s try making this delicious summery treat, using both a Depression-era recipe and a modern one! We’ll compare ingredients and results and then enjoy both in a simple dessert.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Monthly Mindfulness

Saturday, August 13; 9:30 – 11:00 am

William Henry Harrison Park, 644 S. Bierley Ave, Pemberville

Give yourself permission to get away to reconnect and relax. Join naturalist and meditation teacher Emma Taylor for a monthly nature-based mindfulness session at a local Wood County Park. Classes will consist of a combination of seated and walking mindfulness practices and nature awareness activities. This class is appropriate for teens and adults.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Slippery History Bike Tour

Saturday, August 13; 9:00 – 11:00 am

Black Swamp Preserve, 1014 South Maple St. Bowling Green

What’s the Great Black Swamp? Who is Old Huldah? Where is the ghost town of Ducat? Join in on this no-drop group road-bike ride and learn about the history of the slippery elm trail. Ride pace average 10-12 mph. The trip will be from Black Swamp Preserve to Rudolph Depot and back, a 10-mile ride. Contact program leader for additional information.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, August 16; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register here

Kids Summer Series: Cooking Basics

Wednesday, August 17; 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn to cook at the farm! Participants will learn cooking basics as they prepare a side dish, main course and dessert that they will eat at the end of the day. From kitchen terms to utensils and measurements, this program will help kids with simple life skills. After all, we all have to eat! Participants will be working with sharp objects and hot surfaces. This program is designed for children ages 10 and older.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Cool Season Crops

Wednesday, August 17; 6:00 – 7:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Thought about growing fall vegetables? Learn when to get started and how to grow cool season vegetables, options for season extension and protection from late season frost. Leader: Michelle Wallace, Regional ANR Extension Educator.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Nature Play: Butterflies! (children, outdoors, registration)

Thursday, August 18; 10:00 – 11:00 am

W.W. Knight Nature Preserve, 29530 White Road, Perrysburg

Activate your imagination and creativity! Join us in the Nature Play Area for an hour of nature-based exploration and play. This experience is ideal for ages 3 and up. Every week we will focus on a specific outdoor activity or animal. Registration required, register children only.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

Native Nursery Night: Favorite Music

Thursday, August 18; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Share your favorite music and artists with the group while you work for added fun!

Register at //wcparks.org/volunteer

Nurture the Nursery

Tuesday, August 23; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program.

Register here

Native Nursery Night: Popsicles!

Thursday, August 25; 6:00 – 8:00 pm

J.C. Reuthinger Memorial Preserve, 30730 Oregon Road, Perrysburg

Help plant, maintain and harvest seed from the native plants in the nursery. All tools provided. Training will be provided at the beginning of the program. Cool off at the end of the night by enjoying some popsicles for added fun!

Register here

Toddler Garden Exploration

Wednesday, August 31; 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Carter Historic Farm, 18331 Carter Road, Bowling Green

Learn! Play!! Get messy!!! Participants will get to explore our gardens and see where their food comes from. Register attending child only. Participants must have adult supervision. Please wear appropriate shoes and clothing for outdoor activities.

Register: wcparks.org or (419) 353-1897

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.