7/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Few showers/storms today; dry weekend in view
A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible later today. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Southern counties are already getting some rain as of this writing (12:30pm), and afternoon clearing will heavily influence where we can get more showers and a few rumbles of thunder going later today through the early morning. Highs will stay consistently in the 80s through the weekend, with only a passing shower or two tomorrow and a dry weekend as we flirt with the 90s early next week.

