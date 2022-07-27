Birthday Club
7/27: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

A few showers and some fog possible tonight, then more sun Thursday.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Scattered showers lingering with a rumble of thunder possible. Some areas of fog may also develop with lows in the mid-60s. THURSDAY: A bit breezy with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower can’t be ruled out during the afternoon and evening, highs in the mid-80s. THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and less humid with lows around 60. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 80s. EXTENDED: Lots of sunshine for Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday in the mid-80s, upper 80s on Sunday. Partly sunny and getting humid again Monday when highs will be approaching 90. A few t-storms will be possible Monday evening into the night. Partly sunny Tuesday with a shower possible, highs around 90. Mostly sunny and getting hot Wednesday, highs well into the 90s, but feeling closer to 100.

