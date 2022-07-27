Case Files: Police ask for help identifying shooter that murdered Marcus Hughes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s been more than a year since Marcus Hughes lost his life. The 22-year-old father was shot around 11:30 in the morning on May 17, 2021.

Toledo Police detectives say Hughes walked outside of his apartment and was confronted by a man.

“It all started from one individual accusing Marcus Hughes of taking property from him. He smashed his car and he came outside and they have an argument outside of the Byrneport apartments,” says Detective William Goodlet.

Police say surveillance video shows the argument escalating.

“Marcus then can be seen on video and he begins firing at him. While that is happening, from the side of the building someone fires and strikes Marcus,” says Detective Goodlet.

“You can see him creepin’ up. It was like one of those movies were you like ‘Look behind you! Look behind you, Marcus!,” says his mother, Anetra Madison.

Marcus’s mother believes the shooting was a setup. She believes the person who confronted Marcus knew there was a shooter planted across the parking lot, ready to attack. Police have not been able to corroborate that theory. They still have questions about the mystery shooter and are trying to not only identify the person but find out if they were an accomplice or someone random who just started firing.

Police have not released the surveillance video to the public but say the shooter is hard to see and cannot be identified from the images.

More than a year after her son’s death, Anetra is still mourning the loss of her son, who she describes as someone who was always willing to lend a helping hand. She’s making a plea for anyone with information linked to his murder to come forward.

“If you know something that happened to Marcus - say something. If you keep it as a secret, nobody gets justice, even you,” says Madison.

If you have tips about the murder of Marcus Hughes, you can call or text Crimestopper 419-255-1111. You could be eligible for a cash reward.

