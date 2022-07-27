City of Toledo offers funding to support new youth recreational programs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - City leaders aim to increase youth recreational programming throughout the school year by offering additional funding.

The City of Toledo Department of Parks and Youth Services announced $500,000 of funding to support new recreational programming on Wednesday. According to city officials, the funding will be available for the upcoming 2022 to 2023 school year.

" We saw incredible demand for our last round of program funding that resulted in more than 100 funded opportunities for youth in Toledo this summer,” Youth Services Commissioner Danielle Cisterino said. “Following the success of the summertime programming, we hope to continue to build new opportunities for youth through the upcoming school year.”

Applicants can apply for a maximum of $50,000 for programming focused on the health and wellness of youth and young adults.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said the funding is a continued effort to ensure youth have resources throughout the year.

“Because of funding provided through the Toledo Recovery Plan, every child, teen, and young adult in the city of Toledo had something to do this summer — nearly all of it free,” Mayor Kapszukiewicz said. “Our commitment to youth doesn’t end when the school year starts and I’m pleased to be able to keep the momentum going”.

Applications can be submitted online through August 15. Toledo City Council will approve all applications and selected awardees will be required to attend a mandatory orientation prior to receiving funding.

For more information or complete an application, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.