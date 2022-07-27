Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Flag City Honor Flight announces all Vietnam Veteran flight

The flight will take place on Nov. 1 and will be sponsored by Ohio Logistics.
The flight will take place on Nov. 1 and will be sponsored by Ohio Logistics.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight has announced the third flight of their 2022 season will be an all Vietnam-era Veteran flight.

The flight will take place on Nov. 1 and will be sponsored by Ohio Logistics.

According to FCHF, there are currently 422 area Vietnam Veterans on the waiting list for the flight, including some who have been waiting over six years to fly. Approximately 80-85 Vietnam Veterans will be on the Ohio Logistics-sponsored November flight and they will be accompanied by their guardians.

“We’re excited at the thought of addressing our Vietnam Veteran waiting list, and so grateful to our friends and supporters at Ohio Logistics for their generosity in making this a reality,” says Bob Weinberg, FCHF President.

FCHF says its first two flights were on June 7 and Sept. 13. Both of those were standard flights that served Veterans of all eras. Only the November flight will be all-Vietnam.

“I had the opportunity as a teenager to meet and work with a Vietnam Veteran,” says Chuck Bills, Ohio Logistics President. “He shared his experiences and encounters during his service: emotional for him and frightening for me. His name was Robin Frey. I will never forget his struggles with being ‘home,’ the fear in his eyes and voice. I don’t recall telling Robin ‘Thank you.’ I want to tell all Veterans ‘Thank you.’”

FCHF says it hopes other corporate sponsors will come forward and sponsor an entire flight as that would ensure at least one all-Vietnam flight every year.

According to FCHF, Vietnam Veterans who have already submitted an application for fly with FCHF do not need to submit another application.

Those who haven’t submitted an application can do so here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
On July 26, 2022, the city of Toledo announced that the Rosemary Apartments will be torn down.
6 years after teen’s death, Rosemary Apartments to be torn down

Latest News

A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible later today. Dan Smith explains.
7/27: Dan's Wednesday Noon Forecast
Emma Ogdahl left her mark on the national stage last week.
Perrysburg teen wins Golden Ball after leading all scorers at national U14 tournament
From July 28 through Aug 25, families can enjoy cooler evenings and fun activities during...
Toledo Zoo announces “Twilight Thursdays”
July 27th Weather Forecast
July 27th Weather Forecast