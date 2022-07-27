Flag City Honor Flight announces all Vietnam Veteran flight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Flag City Honor Flight has announced the third flight of their 2022 season will be an all Vietnam-era Veteran flight.

The flight will take place on Nov. 1 and will be sponsored by Ohio Logistics.

According to FCHF, there are currently 422 area Vietnam Veterans on the waiting list for the flight, including some who have been waiting over six years to fly. Approximately 80-85 Vietnam Veterans will be on the Ohio Logistics-sponsored November flight and they will be accompanied by their guardians.

“We’re excited at the thought of addressing our Vietnam Veteran waiting list, and so grateful to our friends and supporters at Ohio Logistics for their generosity in making this a reality,” says Bob Weinberg, FCHF President.

FCHF says its first two flights were on June 7 and Sept. 13. Both of those were standard flights that served Veterans of all eras. Only the November flight will be all-Vietnam.

“I had the opportunity as a teenager to meet and work with a Vietnam Veteran,” says Chuck Bills, Ohio Logistics President. “He shared his experiences and encounters during his service: emotional for him and frightening for me. His name was Robin Frey. I will never forget his struggles with being ‘home,’ the fear in his eyes and voice. I don’t recall telling Robin ‘Thank you.’ I want to tell all Veterans ‘Thank you.’”

FCHF says it hopes other corporate sponsors will come forward and sponsor an entire flight as that would ensure at least one all-Vietnam flight every year.

According to FCHF, Vietnam Veterans who have already submitted an application for fly with FCHF do not need to submit another application.

Those who haven’t submitted an application can do so here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.