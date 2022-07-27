Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Gas leak in Tecumseh, Mich. neighborhood

Tecumseh Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Tuesday evening.
Tecumseh Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Tuesday evening.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - Tecumseh Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Tuesday evening.

According to officials, the gas leak occurred on the corner of Ottawa Street and Pottawatamie Street after a company struck it while digging a line.

There are no further details at this time. Check back later for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
Toledo man arrested for alleged public indecency, court documents show lengthy record
Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members...
Officials: 100+ arrested in Toledo gang and gun violence operation
According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to...
Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting
According to the city’s Facebook page, an engineering firm determined there was a structural...
Adrian apartments evacuated over structural concerns

Latest News

One person is in custody following a crash that injured two minors on Tuesday. According to...
TPD: two minors injured after crash in East Toledo
"Toledo Let's Eat"
Toledo food truck giving youth the opportunity to gain work experience
Toledo food truck giving youth the opportunity to gain work experience.
Toledo food truck giving youth the opportunity to gain work experience
Ohio 41st House District Primary Election Preview