Gas leak in Tecumseh, Mich. neighborhood
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) - Tecumseh Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Tuesday evening.
According to officials, the gas leak occurred on the corner of Ottawa Street and Pottawatamie Street after a company struck it while digging a line.
There are no further details at this time. Check back later for updates.
