Gearing up for the 2022 edition of Toledo Jeep Fest

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s a sure sign of summer in the Glass City. Toledo Jeep Fest is about to hit high gear.

The annual event draws tens of thousands to the region, and there’s always something new to see and do.

Jeeps have been rolling off the assembly lines in Toledo for more than 80 years. The city will celebrate all things Jeep next month. The streets of downtown will provide a beautiful backdrop for the 2022 edition of Toledo Jeep Fest.

The theme is red, white, and blue. Event Director Whitney Rofkar credited another monumental event in the 419 for inspiration.

“We were inspired by all the Solheim Cup patriotism and enthusiasm,” she said.

About 70,000 people are expected to roll into town coming from more than 30 states and even a few foreign countries. Rofkar said the crowds will drive millions of dollars into local businesses.

“Over $5.6 million was pumped into the economy last year. We welcome people from all over, and they enjoy our hotels and restaurants and spend their money there,” Rofkar said.

Every year, organizers come up with new elements. This year, Rofkar said one of them involves urban camping at Middlegrounds Metropark. “We have a whole group of Jeepers who love to go camp and enjoy the outdoors. We think the new urban camping will be popular and fun to roll out this year.”

Another Jeep Fest feature this year allows you to have all the information you’ll need in the palm of your hand.

“We did an all-new app that can help people get around downtown. It has an awesome map and schedule of events. You can plan and customize your own schedule. It’s downloadable on Android and Apple,” Rofkar said.

The weekend is the perfect way to honor the men and women at the Toledo Assembly Complex and the world-famous vehicle they build. Jerry Huber is a retired Plant Manager at Toledo Jeep, and he loves being part of the event to honor the vehicle’s deep local roots.

“There’s an old saying that Jeep is the only vehicle you can buy that comes with over 1,000 friends on the day of delivery. The Jeep community is strong, and I am proud to be part of it,” said Huber.

Toledo Jeep Fest hits high gear on August 12 and runs through the 14th. More than 1,000 Jeeps will be part of the parade. This year, you can participate in the parade with your Jeep virtually.

On a side note, the Toledo Mud Hens will become the Mud Crawlers during Jeep Fest. They have three home games during Toledo Jeep Fest.

