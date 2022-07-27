Birthday Club
Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers for Rock the Block

Rock the Block will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Navarre Park.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity is looking for volunteers to help with the upcoming Rock the Block in August.

Rock the Block will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Navarre Park.

MVHFH says it currently has a goal of 60-80 volunteers for the upcoming event. Volunteers will complete beautification projects and light exterior home repairs such as small painting projects, washing windows and siding, landscaping and trash pickup for area homeowners. Volunteers will also help complete projects in Navarre Park that will benefit all area residents.

According to MVHFH, the day will begin with check-in at 8:30 a.m. and a short program kickoff at Navarre Park at 9 a.m. There will also be a community celebration fair and party following the event from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. It will include community resources, free food and entertainment. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Volunteers can sign up to volunteer by clicking here or by calling Kelly Davis at 419-382-1964.

