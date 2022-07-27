Birthday Club
July 27th Weather Forecast

Few Storms Possible, Nice Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few showers and storms are possible today especially this afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle 80s. There is just a slim chance of a passing shower Thursday afternoon with a high in the middle 80s. Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 80s. Mid 80s return for the weekend with a deep blue sky and full sunshine. A few showers and storms are possible late Monday evening and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s. The low to middle 90s make a return with dry weather later next week.

