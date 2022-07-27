Local organizations to hold youth basketball tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Friendship Park Community Center and the Toledo Police Department’s Police Athletic League are holding a 3on3 Youth Basketball Tournament Thursday.

The tournament will take place on July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Friendship Park basketball court located at 2930 131st St.

According to organizers, the tournament is for youth boys and girls who are 13 to 17 years old. Teams are made up of three players and each game will last for 15 minutes or until one team reaches a score of 21.

The 3on3 tournament will be a double elimination tournament with professional referees and all participants will receive a free t-shirt.

Organizers say the public is welcome to come watch the tournament but they will have to bring their own lawn chairs. Free refreshments will be available.

If you have any questions, leave a message for Joyce at Friendship Park Community Center by calling 419-936-3079.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.