Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Local organizations to hold youth basketball tournament

The tournament will take place on July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Friendship Park...
The tournament will take place on July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Friendship Park basketball court located at 2930 131st St.(Friendship Park Community Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Friendship Park Community Center and the Toledo Police Department’s Police Athletic League are holding a 3on3 Youth Basketball Tournament Thursday.

The tournament will take place on July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Friendship Park basketball court located at 2930 131st St.

According to organizers, the tournament is for youth boys and girls who are 13 to 17 years old. Teams are made up of three players and each game will last for 15 minutes or until one team reaches a score of 21.

The 3on3 tournament will be a double elimination tournament with professional referees and all participants will receive a free t-shirt.

Organizers say the public is welcome to come watch the tournament but they will have to bring their own lawn chairs. Free refreshments will be available.

If you have any questions, leave a message for Joyce at Friendship Park Community Center by calling 419-936-3079.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
On July 26, 2022, the city of Toledo announced that the Rosemary Apartments will be torn down.
6 years after teen’s death, Rosemary Apartments to be torn down

Latest News

Applicants can apply for a maximum of $50,000 for programming focused on the health and...
City of Toledo offers funding to support new youth recreational programs
Rock the Block will take place on Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Navarre Park.
Habitat for Humanity seeking volunteers for Rock the Block
According to the Salvation Army, the event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m....
Salvation Army to hand out backpacks and school supplies during Tools for School event
The flight will take place on Nov. 1 and will be sponsored by Ohio Logistics.
Flag City Honor Flight announces all Vietnam Veteran flight