Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Man convicted in crash that killed 9-year-old

Thomas Harmon Fulton
Thomas Harmon Fulton(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found guilty of vehicular homicide on Wednesday stemming from a crash that killed a child.

Thomas Harmon pleaded no contest to first-degree vehicular homicide after withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged for the 2020 crash that killed 9-year-old Jackson Weis.

Officials said Harmon was driving a Dodge Durango on Angola Road westbound on July 25, 2020, approaching County Road 1 in Fulton Township.

Reports said Harmon blew threw a stop sign, crashing into a Cadillac Escalade driven by Jeffery Weis. Both he and Jessica Weis were taken to the hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries while his were described as serious. 9-year-old Jackson Weis was on the left rear passenger side at the time of the crash. He would later die at Toledo Hospital.

Harmon was taken to the hospital as well. The original incident report stated that all occupants were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Court documents from Wednesday said Harmon will spend 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until released according to law. A judge ordered his driver’s lisence to be suspended for five years and he must pay a $1000 fine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
On July 26, 2022, the city of Toledo announced that the Rosemary Apartments will be torn down.
6 years after teen’s death, Rosemary Apartments to be torn down

Latest News

Fed issues 4th interest rate hike of 2022
Bikes
Some people trading in four wheels for two with high gas prices
A Toledo shop saw an increase in sales and repair work
Trading four wheels for two
The tournament will take place on July 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Friendship Park...
Local organizations to hold youth basketball tournament