Man convicted in crash that killed 9-year-old

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was found guilty of vehicular homicide on Wednesday stemming from a crash that killed a child.

Thomas Harmon pleaded no contest to first-degree vehicular homicide after withdrawing his previous not guilty plea. He was charged for the 2020 crash that killed 9-year-old Jackson Weis.

Officials said Harmon was driving a Dodge Durango on Angola Road westbound on July 25, 2020, approaching County Road 1 in Fulton Township.

Reports said Harmon blew threw a stop sign, crashing into a Cadillac Escalade driven by Jeffery Weis. Both he and Jessica Weis were taken to the hospital. She had non-life-threatening injuries while his were described as serious. 9-year-old Jackson Weis was on the left rear passenger side at the time of the crash. He would later die at Toledo Hospital.

Harmon was taken to the hospital as well. The original incident report stated that all occupants were wearing seatbelts and alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Court documents from Wednesday said Harmon will spend 180 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio until released according to law. A judge ordered his driver’s lisence to be suspended for five years and he must pay a $1000 fine.

