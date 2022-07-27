Birthday Club
More Ohioans eligible for electric, natural gas assistance

(Live 5 News)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - More Ohioans are eligible for electric and natural gas assistance after Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the governor’s office, the Ohio Department of Development and the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio can now implement emergency rules to increase the income threshold for Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan program (PIPP).

Utility payments are based on a percentage of the monthly household income and are consistent year-round and the threshold change is in an effort to help Ohioans manage their energy bills. The program threshold was previously 150% of the federal poverty level and is now 175%.

“With the rising costs of commodities, Ohioans are finding it harder to pay their utility bills,” said Governor DeWine. “By expanding eligibility for utility assistance programs, more Ohioans will get the help they need to pay their bills and keep their homes cool in the summer and warm in the winter.”

You can read more about the state’s PIPP program here. You can see more details on PIPP eligibility, enrollment, and other assistance program information here.

You can see a breakdown of income levels below.

Ohio PIPP income levels
Ohio PIPP income levels(State of Ohio)

