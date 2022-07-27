Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

People in the Toledo area hoping to win big in the Mega Millions drawing

By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After weeks with no winner, people around the city of Toledo are buying tickets in hopes to win big.

“Since the last time I was here, the sales have literally skyrocketed. That’s all everybody has been coming in for All day today. Just the mega millions,” said Diamond Miller, who works at a gas station. Miller said if she won, she already has her first purchase in mind, " A house, a house with some land. I got two kids so that is really the only goa; for me right now.”

According to the Ohio Lottery, the odds of matching all 5 numbers and the mega ball number are 1 in 303 million, but that hasn’t deterred people from playing.

Toledo resident, Nicole Holmes, said the money would go a long way for her and her family.

" Pay off my mom’s house, pay off like my car, student loans, and stuff, buy a house for me and my daughter, and just save the rest and put it up for school for my daughter in college,” said Holmes.

If no one wins this drawing, Friday’s jackpot will be even larger.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Officials, Steven Charles Warrer, of Toledo, was arrested without pants on by the...
Toledo man arrested for alleged public indecency, court documents show lengthy record
Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
Through this operation, officials say they focused on taking violent fugitives and gang members...
Officials: 100+ arrested in Toledo gang and gun violence operation
According to a Lucas County court, Jestin Landry took an Alford plea, pleading guilty to...
Toledo man convicted for 2021 Franklin Park Mall shooting
According to the city’s Facebook page, an engineering firm determined there was a structural...
Adrian apartments evacuated over structural concerns

Latest News

People around the area buy tickets for the Mega Millions jackpot to try to win big.
$830 million Mega Millions jackpot
Value of homes continues to increase
New numbers suggest housing market cooling off, but the value of homes continue to rise
Jeep Fest in Toledo, Ohio.
Gearing up for the 2022 edition of Toledo Jeep Fest
Tecumseh Fire Department responded to a gas leak on Tuesday evening.
Gas leak in Tecumseh, Mich. neighborhood