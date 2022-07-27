People in the Toledo area hoping to win big in the Mega Millions drawing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After weeks with no winner, people around the city of Toledo are buying tickets in hopes to win big.

“Since the last time I was here, the sales have literally skyrocketed. That’s all everybody has been coming in for All day today. Just the mega millions,” said Diamond Miller, who works at a gas station. Miller said if she won, she already has her first purchase in mind, " A house, a house with some land. I got two kids so that is really the only goa; for me right now.”

According to the Ohio Lottery, the odds of matching all 5 numbers and the mega ball number are 1 in 303 million, but that hasn’t deterred people from playing.

Toledo resident, Nicole Holmes, said the money would go a long way for her and her family.

" Pay off my mom’s house, pay off like my car, student loans, and stuff, buy a house for me and my daughter, and just save the rest and put it up for school for my daughter in college,” said Holmes.

If no one wins this drawing, Friday’s jackpot will be even larger.

