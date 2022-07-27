Perrysburg teen wins Golden Ball after leading all scorers at national U14 tournament

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Emma Ogdahl left her mark on the national stage last week.

The Perrysburg freshman outscored everyone in her age group at the U.S. Youth Soccer Nationals.

The 14U Greater Toledo Futbol Club star received the National Golden Ball trophy to commemorate the accomplishment.

14U Greater Toledo Futbol Club (WTVG)

