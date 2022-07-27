Riverview Terrace residents won’t be able to move back in for several months

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The residents of the Riverview Terrace apartment building will not be able to return for several months, according to the Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Residents were evacuated Monday because of a structural issue on the third floor.

The press release also said that the Lenawee Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations on behalf of the city to help residents. Donations can be made through this website. Please use the special designation of the housing crisis when donating.

Many of them are elderly with health issues, which is why a local pharmacist is stepping in to help.

Sam Hammoud is a pharmacist and the owner of Adrian Medical Pharmacy. He said at least 15 of his patients live in the apartment building.

“Instantly I was concerned because that building is not only filled with my patients, it’s filled with a lot of elderly patients. They have a lot of difficulties with transportation. Their funds are not always great. They have many, many issues,” said Hammoud.

As a pharmacist, his first thought was do all of these people have their medications? It turns out, as many of four of them so far did not.

“There are a lot of cardiac patients, diabetic patients, people who have asthma, COPD. They cannot go without their medication,” said Hammoud. “So if they left their medications in their homes, it’s our duty to make sure that they do not go without.”

Hammoud said Adrian Medical Pharmacy already offered free delivery, and he will still deliver to patients wherever they are. And this isn’t just for his patients.

“Anybody at that tower, whether they use a larger chain pharmacy or a different pharmacy and they don’t have means of transportation, I know there are a lot of elderly there, they can call us. I will do everything. I will transfer their medications. I will get them their medications.”

Hammoud said he will get people emergency prescriptions and deal with the health insurance companies for them during this difficult time.

“When you’re older, you don’t have the funds, it’s hard to just get up and move with three hours’ notice. They said, ‘Listen, you’ve got to get out of your house, and you’re coming to the hotel or a center.’ So their spirits aren’t great honestly,” said Hammoud.

To get services from Adrian Medical Pharmacy, call them at 517-920-4010 or head to their website.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.