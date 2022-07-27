Birthday Club
Salvation Army to hand out backpacks and school supplies during Tools for School event

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Salvation Army will be handing out backpacks and school supplies to children during their Tools for Schools event.

According to the Salvation Army, the event will be on Wednesday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 N. Erie Street.

This event is for Lucas County residents who are in kindergarten through 12th grade.

The Salvation Army says to bring the following required documents to the event:

  • Photo ID
  • Proof of Address
  • Birth Certificates/JFS Printout/Medical Cards for Children
  • Provide last four digits of each child’s Social Security number

According to the Salvation Army, if the parent is not the birth parent, proof of custody is required. Assistance will not be provided if any of the documentation is missing at the time of the event.

