Some people trading in four wheels for two with high gas prices

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Some people are ditching four wheels for two.

The recent hike in gas prices fueled quite the spike in bike sales.

After 75 years of business, a locally owned bike shop Wersell has experienced an uptick in service.

Shop owner Jill Wersell said when gas prices shot past $5 a gallon in early June, bike sales and the need for repair increased as well.

“People were getting their bikes repaired, buying new ones, and looking into e-bikes. They were trying to be more active and ride as well as save money on gas,” Wersell said.

Wersell added that people often accessorize to make commutes to work and errands a little easier.

“People are adding baskets, rear racks, and grocery pannier bags. All things that make it easier to take things with you on a ride,” Wersell said.

Don Murad now rides for fun, however, he recalled riding his bike to work during the Great Recession.

“Back when gas was over $4 a gallon from 2008 to 2009, I decided to ride to work. I live in Perrysburg and I rode to Sylvania Southview which was a little over 15 miles one way. I tried to do that 30 to 40 times a year,” he said.

As gas prices continue to drop, Wersell said business has leveled off. However, people are still choosing to park their cars in many cases.

“They’re running errands, going to get groceries and some people are riding to dinner on Friday or Saturday nights,” she said.

And for many, it’s more than saving gas money. Landon Gaynor loves all the benefits of biking.

“It strengthens your leg muscles and builds your lung capacity. Overall, your body will be a lot healthier than it would if you’re sitting home watching TV all day. Not to mention, you get to see the world for what it is. You are knocking out two birds with one stone. You are saving money on gas and helping your body. There’s nothing bad about it unless you’re worried about getting tired. However, that just comes with the program,” Gaynor said.

If you’re thinking about using a bike to get where you’re going, there are a lot of options. Everything from road bikes to models for people just looking to cruise around town. Also, you don’t have to hit high gear right away, you can ease into it.

