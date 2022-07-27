Toledo Zoo announces “Twilight Thursdays”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Zoo announced Tuesday it will be open longer than usual in the coming weeks for Twilight Thursdays.

From July 28 through Aug 25, families can enjoy cooler evenings and fun activities during extended hours every Thursday.

“We are excited to provide our guests an opportunity to enjoy a unique evening experience with live music, animals demos and a variety of dining opportunities,” said Shayla Moriarty, chief of staff and senior vice president of The Toledo Zoo. “But most importantly, these evenings offer a rare chance to enjoy the Zoo in the beautiful twilight hours of summer as the sun sets and the temperatures cool.”

According to the Toledo Zoo, on Twilight Thursdays, gates will be open until 8 p.m. and the Zoo will close at 9 p.m. Retail shops, exhibits and activities will be open as well as additional animal experiences that will take place at 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.

The Zoo says food and beverages will be available at the Beastro, Monarch Market, Northern Ice and the Bakery. The Beastro will offer a Happy Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and includes draft beers for one dollar and other specials.

Live entertainment will also be in the Main Plaza during Twilight Thursdays.

General Admission is half price after 4 p.m. and Toledo Zoo members can visit Twilight Thursdays for free.

For more information and a digital map that includes calendar and event details, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.