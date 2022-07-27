Birthday Club
TPD: two minors injured after crash in East Toledo

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:21 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person is in custody following a crash that injured two minors on Tuesday.

According to The Toledo Police Department, the crash happened on Nevada Street near Spring Grove Ave.

Officers confirmed that two minors were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses tell 13abc the driver tried to flee the scene but a kid’s scooter got caught underneath the car.

At this time, TPD has not provided any further details. This is an ongoing investigation, check back later for updates.

