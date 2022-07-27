Trauma experts train Toledo’s violence interrupters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health and Toledo’s Violence Interrupter team are working together in an effort to put an end to violence in the city.

Members of the Mercy Health Toledo Trauma Recovery Center and the Forensic Nursing Program met with the team Wednesday to address how they can help members of the community.

“The reason that we’re here today is to share resources. To bring these parties together and basically talk about how we can fix the problem together – it really is that simple.” said Vice President of Mercy Health Business Development and Advocacy Matt Sapara.

The Violence Interrupter team started back in 2021 and the team of six says it works with some of the most vulnerable people in Toledo. One of their goals is to stop the cycle of violence by addressing victims’ needs when they need help the most.

They hope that this partnership with Mercy Health will expand those resources. Sapara said the goal of today’s meeting is for the Violence Interrupter team to understand what resources Mercy can offer them to help with their mission.

“It caused us to step back and think, okay, how can we be a better partner? How can we work together? Everyone has the same goal. They want this violence to stop and to end and this is one of our paths to make that happen,” said Sapara.

Angel Tucker is the Deputy Director of Public Safety in Toledo. He says that the Interrupter’s job is to bring comfort to those that are in an uncomfortable situation.

“When you see this logo [on our shirts], you know you have a friend. You know you have a resource. You know you have someone you can go to, someone you can talk to.” said Tucker.

That feeling of gratitude and helping someone in need is the reason some people like Isaac Miles, an Outreach Specialist for the Interrupter team, got into this line of work.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than to help change someone’s life or help someone get out of their situation when it’s a bad situation.” said Miles.

