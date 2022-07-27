Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Advertisement

Trauma experts train Toledo’s violence interrupters

The Mercy Health Toledo Trauma Recovery Center and the Forensic Nursing Program met with the team to address what they can do together to help the community.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health and Toledo’s Violence Interrupter team are working together in an effort to put an end to violence in the city.

Members of the Mercy Health Toledo Trauma Recovery Center and the Forensic Nursing Program met with the team Wednesday to address how they can help members of the community.

“The reason that we’re here today is to share resources. To bring these parties together and basically talk about how we can fix the problem together – it really is that simple.” said Vice President of Mercy Health Business Development and Advocacy Matt Sapara.

The Violence Interrupter team started back in 2021 and the team of six says it works with some of the most vulnerable people in Toledo. One of their goals is to stop the cycle of violence by addressing victims’ needs when they need help the most.

They hope that this partnership with Mercy Health will expand those resources. Sapara said the goal of today’s meeting is for the Violence Interrupter team to understand what resources Mercy can offer them to help with their mission.

“It caused us to step back and think, okay, how can we be a better partner? How can we work together? Everyone has the same goal. They want this violence to stop and to end and this is one of our paths to make that happen,” said Sapara.

Angel Tucker is the Deputy Director of Public Safety in Toledo. He says that the Interrupter’s job is to bring comfort to those that are in an uncomfortable situation.

“When you see this logo [on our shirts], you know you have a friend. You know you have a resource. You know you have someone you can go to, someone you can talk to.” said Tucker.

That feeling of gratitude and helping someone in need is the reason some people like Isaac Miles, an Outreach Specialist for the Interrupter team, got into this line of work.

“There’s nothing more rewarding than to help change someone’s life or help someone get out of their situation when it’s a bad situation.” said Miles.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Malczewski's Catering
Catering company closing after sharing Polish favorites with Toledo for decades
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
On July 26, 2022, the city of Toledo announced that the Rosemary Apartments will be torn down.
6 years after teen’s death, Rosemary Apartments to be torn down

Latest News

Residents were evacuated Monday because of a structural issue on the third floor.
Riverview Terrace residents won’t be able to move back in for several months
7/27: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
7/27: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
More Ohioans eligible for electric, natural gas assistance
Some Tiffin residents are outraged by the abuse of the animal.
Tiffin man charged with killing a goose.