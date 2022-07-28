Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

7/28: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Dry weekend in view; heat wave next week
Very few light showers this afternoon, with a dry and warming weekend in view! Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A few light isolated showers will try to get going, as the second of two weak cold fronts drops in this afternoon. That’ll lead into a dry and warming weekend, as highs reach 90F again by Monday. The heat wave gets much worse from about Wednesday onward, as a dome of high pressure moves north and dominates our weather pattern -- making it feel like 100F or higher for at least a few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The suspects were carrying a small box marked with the brand name “Corsair” and began looking...
Suspects steal graphics card from Best Buy display computer, causing thousands of dollars in damage
According to NCMEC, Keeyanna Mathews had been missing since July 17, 2022.
TPD: missing 14-year-old found after NCMEC’s urgent alert
Some Tiffin residents are outraged by the abuse of the animal.
Tiffin residents outraged over man accused of killing a goose
Toledo Police: man threatened to burn home of judge who handled his divorce
Thomas Harmon Fulton
Man convicted in crash that killed 9-year-old

Latest News

Very few light showers this afternoon, with a dry and warming weekend in view! Dan Smith has...
7/28: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
Nice Weekend, Extreme Heat Next Week
July 28th Weather Forecast
7/27: Derek’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
7/27: Derek’s Wednesday 11pm Forecast
A few showers and rumbles of thunder are possible later today. Dan Smith explains.
7/27: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast