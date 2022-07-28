7/28: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

A few light isolated showers will try to get going, as the second of two weak cold fronts drops in this afternoon. That’ll lead into a dry and warming weekend, as highs reach 90F again by Monday. The heat wave gets much worse from about Wednesday onward, as a dome of high pressure moves north and dominates our weather pattern -- making it feel like 100F or higher for at least a few days.

