7/28: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast

Dry and sunny for this weekend, but it’ll be getting warmer...
7/28: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TONIGHT: Cooler and not as humid with lows in the upper 50s. A stray shower possible south of Toledo. FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with low humidity levels and highs in the low 80s. FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & cool with lows in the upper 50s. SATURDAY: Mainly sunny but a bit warmer with highs in the mid-80s. SUNDAY: The warming trend continues under sunny skies; highs in the upper 80s. EXTENDED: Approaching 90 Monday and getting humid again with increasing clouds. A few storms possible from the afternoon into Monday night. A shower or storm again possible Tuesday, but otherwise, partly sunny, humid, and highs in the upper 80s. Hot, humid, and blazing sun for Wednesday and Thursday; highs in the mid-90s both days but feeling like triple digits.

