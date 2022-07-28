Adrian declares state of emergency after hundreds evacuated from their homes

ADRIAN, Mich. (WTVG) - The city of Adrian has issued a state of emergency after hundreds of residents were forced to evacuate their apartments.

The city’s mayor, Angela Sword Heath, declared the state of emergency Thursday just days after 200 Riverview Terrace residents were evacuated due to a structural issue on the third-floor of the high-rise building. Heath said many people have since been displaced and are without shelter and other “life necessities.”

“I hereby declare that a “state of emergency” exists therein and that response and recovery aspects of the emergency operations plan have been activated, and that local resources are being utilized to the fullest possible extent,” the state of emergency declaration read.

The Lenawee County Emergency Management Coordinator told 13abc Wednesday that residents would not be able to return for several months. In an effort to support those displaced from their homes, the Lenawee Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations on behalf of the city to help residents. Donations can be made through this website. Please use the special designation of the housing crisis when donating.

