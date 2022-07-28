Birthday Club
Afghan refugees embrace the 419 by attending their first Mud Hens game

After nearly a year in Toledo the Afghans went to check out a baseball game.
After nearly a year in Toledo the Afghans went to check out a baseball game.(WTVG)
By Willie Daniely III
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Afghan Refugees, some of which have been in Toledo for nearly a year, attended their first Toledo Mud Hens game on Wednesday.

” It’s really fun to get them out in the community and participate in America’s favorite pastime,” said Rachel Gorman, one of the Toledo natives that have taken the Afghans under her wings. “They were excited, it was like really loud when they first walked in and it’s really exciting. They don’t really know the rules yet but I think they’re going to catch on quickly.”

The refugees’ time in Toledo has not been entirely easy. They shared with 13abc that communication has been one of their greatest barriers. In addition, they said they’ve received little help along their journey.

“The hard thing in the first three months was because I stayed at home for three months. Nothing, not English, not help. Just stay at home, after that, I tried to learn English at home. I watch the video, video, video, and some help from my friend,” said Noor Akbar Shah.

Despite the challenges, the refugees said all said they could not be more grateful for their safety and to be in Toledo.

“I like it I want to live here, I love it, I like it,” said Sadam Kabulzei.

