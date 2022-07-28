Dine in the 419: Mancy’s Italian

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - Get ready for a culinary experience. We’re talking food and wine, and you get it all under the same roof at Mancy’s Italian and the Bottle Shop at Mancy’s Italian.

“So, this year is the 25th anniversary of Mancy’s Italian, and then the Bottle Shop opened September of 2017,” explains Sommelier Zoe Young. “The Bottle Shop is definitely more of a laid-back, relaxed vibe.”

Executive Chef Steve Smith creates cuisine for both Mancy’s Italian and the Bottle Shop. Watch as he prepares four dishes and Zoe expertly selects wine for each, pairing the flavors to compliment your experience.

For more information about the Bottle Shop and Mancy’s Italian, click here: https://mancysitalian.com/toledo-mancy-s-italian-grill-bottle-shop

