End of Watch Ride to Remember to honor fallen Toledo officer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is scheduled to arrive in Toledo this weekend to honor a fallen Toledo officer.

According to the City of Toledo, Beyond the Call of Duty: End of Watch Ride to Remember is a group of motorcycle riders from the state of Washington. The group is currently escorting a 41-foot trailer across the country to honor fallen officers who were killed in the line of duty during 2021.

The City says 600 officers who lost their lives in 2021 will be honored including Brandon Stalker from Toledo.

The End of Watch Ride to Remember will arrive in Toledo on July 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Police Safety Building located at 525 N. Erie St. The event will take place on the Jackson Street side.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.